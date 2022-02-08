KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, will hold an EcoLOGICAL Gardening Symposium on March 5. Supporting the Gardens’ mission to inspire, educate, and cultivate an appreciation of plants, the EcoLOGICAL Gardening Symposium will inform attendees of science-based gardening practices that serve to make the home landscape both beautiful and functional, according to a news release.
Attendees will hear from garden authors Jessica Walliser and Kelly Smith Trimble, retired UT Extension horticulture expert Carol Reese, sustainable landscape design professor Mike Ross, and University of Tennessee GATOP Arboretum and Education Center director Andy Pulte. Topics will range from getting the most out of your visit to a public garden to biodiversity in the garden. Other topics include companion planting, garden design, and considering whether “native” really means “best.”
Everyone from brand new gardeners to those who have been gardening for their entire life will find something of interest to them at this symposium. This in-person event will provide an excellent opportunity for networking with fellow gardeners.
Pre-registration is required for this full-day event and includes a light breakfast and a box lunch. Register at tiny.utk.edu/EcoLOGICALGardening to reserve a spot. Registration fees will go to support the UT Gardens Education Program at the Knoxville location of the State Botanical Garden of Tennessee. The EcoLOGICAL Gardening Symposium will be held at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The UT Gardens includes plant collections located in Knoxville, Crossville and Jackson. Designated as the official botanical garden for the State of Tennessee, the collections are part of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Gardens are open during all seasons and free to the public. For more information, see the Gardens website: utia.tennessee.edu/state-botanical-garden.