The date for the candlelight Valentine’s dinner fundraiser to benefit the Baileyton UMC youth program has been changed. Due to the weather forecast and unforeseen scheduling conflicts, the candlelight dinner has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16. See Saturday’s community announcements for more information.
