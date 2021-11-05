The stage is set for the 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend sponsored by the GFWC Tennessee, Greeneville Woman’s Club.
The event will be held at Hal Henard Elementary School 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5-p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 each and will serve as a two-day pass. Children under 12 will be admitted free and must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be food available at the event, with SnoBiz offering chicken and dumplings, chicken salad croissants, potato soup, taco soup, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pulled-pork BBQ, deep-fried Oreos and hot fudge cake. SnoBiz will offer tea, fountain drinks and fresh squeezed lemonade. Auntie Ruth’s of Chuckey will offer doughnuts and pretzels, while Grann’s Gourmet Apples of Chuckey will offer candy apples and other confections. Coffee Barrel will offer gourmet coffee.
There will be vendors from three states offering crafts of many varieties. From Laviona, Georgia — Dogwood Studio and Consignments, Cheryl Humbert, home décor, jewelry, Christmas decorations; from Mars Hill, North Carolina — Queen Bean Creations, Alicia Soleby Bean, smelly jellies, AKA car air freshies, resin cups, craft car coasters; from Newland, North Carolina — Bobby Carpenter, wooden bowls, spoons, jewelry;
From Afton — Wild Honey Designs, Kelley Skidmore, sublimated shirts, bags, key chains, earrings, cutting boards; Hand Made by Hewitt, Rachel Hewitt, soy wax candles, wax melts, tee shirts, bird houses; Southern 44, Kristen Keasling, boutique clothing, accessories, new farm house furniture; Jeff’s Saw Dust & Rust/Renee’s Recreations, Jeff Stubbelfield, handmade furniture, crafts, Dixie Bell Chalk boards; Star Mountain Farms, Jim Elliott, handmade artisan goat milk soap, bath bombs, lip balms;
From Bluff City – Shell Fire Pottery & OVK Knifeworks & Blacksmith, Amanda Shell, decorative wheel-thrown pottery, hand-forged knives & decorative blacksmith; From Bristol — Jenn Dee Creations, Dee Dee Blevins, baby items, Christmas ornaments, home décor; NaNa’s Country Quilts, Betty Erwin, handmade quilts, dish towels, baby blankets, throws; From Bulls Gap – Pam Capes, wood burned art; Here’s Your Sign, Kelly Reed, signs, shadow boxes, farm house décor; Myers Farm, Vera Ann Myers, kettle corn, fall décor; From Chuckey – Sherapy, Ginni MacDonald, homemade sugar scrubs and lotions; Made for Your Soul, Grace Viola Pearson, terrariums and moss balls; Apple Creek Gifts, Sue Painter, handcrafted jewelry, assorted hand painted items; Doris Hayes, crafts, needlework, boxes; Kiwi’s Kreations, Donna Thompson, stained glass, jewelry; Kelley’s Bird Houses, Michael Kelley, cedar log cabins, birdhouses, bee traps;
From Dandridge – A Little Country, Jennifer Bockhorn, farm house, country, rustic craft décor, seasonal; From Elizabethton – Teresa Honeycutt, hand painted glass Christmas ornaments, gourds, wreaths; Stitches & Sawdust, Rita Southerland, primitives, crafts; From Erwin – Handmade with Love, Phyllis Wilson, beaded handmade jewelry; From Gray – Masterfully Polished – Color Street Nails, Marie Testerman, nail polish strips; Owl & Stitchin’, Dawn McCray, hand sanitizer holders, lip balm holders, purse accessories, handmade wallets; From Greeneville – PK’s Creations, Pam Keller, florals, trees, wreaths; Gypsy Soul, Brandy Fann, boutique clothing and accessories; Donna Bailey, wreaths, bows, pictures; Food for Soul, Kim Abelson, handmade scripture jars, painted canvases, jewelry, scentsy; Betty Ragsdale, crafts, antiques; A & J Boutique, Andreana Parker, children and women’s clothing and accessories; Shop Greeneville, Reagan Lowery, Greene County 423 apparel; BoHope Boutiques, Jama Doty, boho style wrap skirts and accessories;
From Greeneville – Mt. Pleasant Arts & Crafts, Bonnie and Lynn Hartman, stained glass, clay items, Christmas ornaments; Main Street Greeneville, Jann Mirkov, replica houses, cookbooks, miscellaneous; Park Lane Jewelry, Robin Morrison, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings; Crazy Bees, Anita Keeney, quilts, crochet, embroidery; Robin Reaves, santas, snowmen, birdhouses; Thirty-One Gifts, Pamela Darnell, personalized bags; Darlene’s Sewing Garden, Darlene Srigley, embroidery; Southern Grace Designs, Dana Miller, custom shirts, crafts and jewelry; Pam McCray, vintage items, wreaths and clothing; Blue Daisy, Kristy Riley, leather earrings and bows, crafts, wreaths, holiday shirt; Olivet Mtn Woodcrafts, Chuck Bowers, woodcrafts; Pappy’s Woodcrafts, Tippy Lewter, laser engraved oak ornaments, tote bags; Art by John, Brent & Sarah Chapman, Christmas prints, notecards, magnets; Mt Laurel Makers, Lori Powell, handmade wood gifts, serving and cutting boards;
From Jefferson City – Kayla Moffitt, all natural dips; From Jonesborough – Pottery @ Studio 8, Carolynn Tomko, crafts, homemade pottery; Expressions, Robin Castania, fabric creations, reusable tote bags, aprons, potholders, Christmas ornaments; Got Stitches Boutique, Brooke Kilgore, clothing, ornaments, stickers, bags, jewelry; From Johnson City – Holly’s Wreaths and More, Holly Townsend, burlap wreaths, mason jar crafts, primitives; Twisted Willow, Susan Fain, handpainted ornaments, door signs, household items, clothing and accessories; Maine Enterprises, Betty Maine, embroidery towels, wreaths, wall hangings, ornaments;
From Kingsport – Daisy Carroll, crafts, ceramics, wood; Whitney and Company, Marylou Presley, homemade Christmas items, repurposed clothing; S Crack Pots Pottery, Doris Ott, handglazed pottery; Just Clip It, Gale Kupec, scarf clips, scarves; From Knoxville – Silver Creek Woodburners, Tom Wells, hand-turned wooden bowls and Christmas ornaments; From Limestone – Young Living Essential Oils, Nancy Hall, essential oils; Mountain Moma Pottery, Amanda Whitlock, handcrafted and wheel-thrown pottery; Gerdie Mae’s, Emily Wheeler, embroidery; Janet Smith/Jennifer Bird, handmade and decorated Christmas ornaments, grapevine angels, small hats with colors of local schools; Scentsy, Trina Chandley, Scentsy products;
From Midway – The Rooster Tail, Kasey Johnson, handmade earrings and clothes; From Morristown – Toby Stitches, Lindsey MaGudgan, handmade crochet goods, stickers; Deck Your Door Décor, Dustin Cansler, seasonal and decorative handmade door hangers; From Mosheim – Buzz – N-Cluck Meadows, Teresa Bullington, handsewn bowl covers, ornaments, gift sets; Boldly Handmade, Brittany Dingus, sewing and crochet items; Ace Creations, Brittany Jordan, personalized tee shirts; From Mt Carmel — Kim Williams/Carolynn Hoard, woodcrafts, Christmas, primitives; From Newport — Clay & Canvas, Enid Roach, pottery and Christmas crafts; From Parrotsville – Bizzy Hands, Patricia Albaugh, crochet, knitted quilt, baby items, Christmas items; Scrolling Sisters, Cheryl Smith, crafts, wood toys, gifts; Joan Beaver, prints, soft sculptures; From Piney Flats – Shipley Farm Foods, Heather Shipley, pickles, jams, jellies, bread; Bows by Rose, Debbie Bays, hair bow, head bands, pillows, handmade wood items; From Rogersville – Ladies Choice Jewelry, Teresa McCurry, custom jewelry, floral arrangements; Candice Blackwood Photography, Candice Blackwood, nature and wildlife photography, crafts; From Russellville – Sandy’s Bling & Embroidery, Sandra Tolliver, shirts, headbands, crafts, key fobs, rhinestone decorated items; From Sneedville – Small Town Sisters Boutique, Danielle Mabe, clothing;
From Talbott — Gretta’s Handmade Soaps & Skincare, Gretta Holbert, handmade soaps, lotion bars, candles, soft scrubs; Spicy Chicks Dip Soup Mixes, Leslie Brooks, dip mixes, soup mixes; From Telford – Love From Generations, Susan Whitson, sea glass frames, jewelry, tea cup feeders, sea glass ornaments; From Unicoi – Red Sunset Jewelry, Suzy Hooven, handmade jewelry, sterling silver, 14K gold; From White Pine – Cackling Hens, Debbie Reed, hairbows, ornaments, jewelry, crochet items; Rustic Relics, Lora Sinard, primitive fabric crafts;
Nonprofit partners participating in the event include Evergreene Wood Carvers, Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, Wreaths Across America and Isaiah 117 House.
A highlight of the Holiday Bazaar this year will be the giveaway of 22 prizes valued at more than $5,400. The drawing will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and will be available at the bazaar.
All money raised from the two day event will go back into the Greeneville/Greene County community.