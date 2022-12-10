Kingsport will be hosting a new arts & crafts festival next spring.
Called the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts, the three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market, officials say in a news release.
The festival is a partnership between the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Engage Kingsport, the Kingsport Art Guild, Create Appalachia and the Inventor Center.
“Expect to see fine art and craft vendors at the three-day festival, including a gala, demonstrations, public art programs and more,” the release says.
“We really want to make this the ‘greatest of all time’ festival that is truly a celebration of the art and talent that we find in our area,” said Hannah Powell, program coordinator for the KOCA. “We hope the best talents come out to join us and be a part of this celebration.”
If you would like to participate in this festival, applications are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3XS4fja. There is no cost to apply, and the deadline is Jan. 13.
All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee and acceptance is by invitation only. If invited, the cost for each 10’ by 10’ booth is $115.
“Create Appalachia is really excited to be part of a festival that will bring the community together and showcase the creativity of regional artists, which is what we’re all about. It’s going to be a wonderful event,” says Katie Hoffman, Director of Create Appalachia.
For more information about the festival contact the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at 423-392-8416 or visit arts.kingsporttn. gov.