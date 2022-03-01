The staff of Caris Healthcare and Peggy Ann Bakery will be sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café starting March 24. The café will be open 8:30-10:30 a.m. serving all veterans with complimentary doughnuts and coffee from Peggy Ann Bakery, 934 Snapps Ferry Road.
This meet-and-greet will be held quarterly hosting veterans and their families. There will not be a general agenda, “just great conversation sharing stories and friendships,” according to a news release.
Marketing Director, Renee Lowery stated, “Meeting with the veterans are indeed a highlight of my month. They are so appreciative of just this small gesture and we are so privileged to honor them in this way. Tiffany Holt, Caris Healthcare’s volunteer director, and I love talking to them and hearing their stories. It is quite interesting to hear what branch they served in, where they were stationed, and some of their fondest memories. It is quite humbling to say the least.”
For more information, call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare, at 423-638-2226.