VFW Post 1990 and US Military Vets MC is hosting a Santa night for kids on Dec. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“Bring the kids and tell Santa what they want for Christmas and take lots of pictures,” organizers said in a release.
Donations for the Greene County Food Bank will be accepted but are not required.
Five local families have been chosen to receive $1,100 worth of meat that will be gifted to them during the event. The money for the purchase was raised by the two veterans organizations during previous fundraisers held throughout 2021.
For more details, visit Post 1990 Facebook Page or www.vfwpost1990.org. The VFW is located at 70 Harlan St. in Greeneville.