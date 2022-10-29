This photo was taken in August at the Veterans to Veterans Cafe event at Peggy Ann Bakery. The next gathering will be held Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Complimentary doughnuts and coffee will be served courtesy of the bakery and Caris Healthcare. All local veterans are welcome.
Local veterans are invited to attend a special gathering on Nov. 10 at Peggy Ann Bakery.
From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., complimentary doughnuts and coffee will be available to all veterans at the bakery, located at 934 Snapps Ferry Rd., in Greeneville.
The event, called the Veteran to Veteran Café, is sponsored by Peggy Ann Bakery and Caris Healthcare.
“This meet and greet is held quarterly hosting veterans and their families,” event organizers say in a news release. “There’s not a general agenda, just great conversation sharing stories and friendships.”
“Meeting with the veterans is indeed a highlight of my month,” said Caris Healthcare Marketing Director, Renee Lowery. “They are so appreciative of just this small gesture and we are so privileged to honor them in this way.”
Tiffany Holt, Caris Healthcare’s volunteer director added, “I love talking to them and hearing their stories. It is quite interesting to hear what branch they served in, where they were stationed, and some of their fondest memories. It is quite humbling to say the least.”
Following this event, officials are encouraging everyone to attend the Greeneville-Greene County Senior and Caregiver Resource Expo, which is scheduled the same day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church Greeneville, 211 N Main St.
“Many caregiver and patient resource vendors will be set up to offer information on their resources they can provide,” officials say in the release.
At noon, the expo will also hold a special veterans tribute ceremony and a free lunch will be served.
For more information on either event, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.