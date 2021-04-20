The community turned out to support DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department, raising more than $1,000 at its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Friday, March 26.
DVFD Chief Josh Ferguson is pleased with the $1, 323 raised. Approximately 40 people attended the fundraiser.
“We greatly appreciated all the sponsors that donated for our silent auction,” said Ferguson. “Without their donations it wouldn’t have been possible to raise the funds that we did.
“We greatly do appreciate the community coming out and supporting us and coming to our spaghetti fundraiser. We appreciate all their donations. Without the donations of the citizens of Greene County we wouldn’t be able to continue to operate and do what we do as a volunteer fire department.”
The only funding the county’s volunteer fire departments receive from the county government is a small percentage of the wheel tax. Most operating costs come from fundraisers and community support.
Businesses that donated to the fundraiser included Ace Hardware, Air PRO Heating & Cooling, Alcatraz East Crime Museum, Angie’s Catering and Sweet Shop, Applebees, Avon-Brenda Manning, Badcock Furniture, Bee Well Day Spa, Belk, Brights Zoo, Burke’s, Burlap Bunny Antiques, By-pass Lawn & Garden, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Captain D’s, Casa Guerrero, Chick-Fil-A, Copies Unlimited, Greene Farmers Co-Op, Casa Nostra Italian Cuisine, Greene Farmers CO-OP, Domino’s Pizza, Dr. Hamilton-Chiropractor, Farmers Home Furniture, Fidget’s Fringe, Five Below, Food City-Andrew Johnson Highway, Food City-Snapps Ferry, Food City-Asheville Highway, Gary’s Paint and Body Shop, Golden Nails, Gondolier Italian Restaurant, Gosnell’s Music, Greeneville Oil, Greeneville Tire & Performance, Grocery Outlet, Hix BBQ, Ingles-Asheville Highway, Ingles-Andrew Johnson Highway, Kathy’s Hair Corral, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Knight’s Vinyl, Legacy Jewelers, Little Caesars, Little Top Drive-thru, Lowes, Lube Xpress-Asheville Highway, Magic Touch, Ma & Pa’s Restaurant, Marshalls, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant-Summer Street, Maurice’s, McDonalds-Asheville Highway, Mountain Song Jewelers, Knoxville Zoo, Olivet Mountain Woodcrafts, Opportunity House, Pelican Snowball, Pepsi, Pinecrest Cleaners, Pizza Inn, Popcorn Video, Publix, Ripley’s Attractions, Robert’s Furniture, The Salsas Restaurant & Catering, Staples, Subway-Asheville Highway and Eastgate, Taco Bell, TCBY, Thirty-One-Janet Susong, Top Choice BBQ, Trixie’s Dog Grooming, Tractor Supply Company, United Way, Wendy’s-Asheville Highway, Wesley and Michelle Holt and Zaxby’s.