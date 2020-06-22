VFW Post #1990 To Hold Meeting Jun 22, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1990 of Greeneville will hold a regular meeting on June 25, at 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cruising Returning To Greeneville Saturday Palmer And McInturff To Wed Joy Helen Johnson (Died: June 17, 2020) Shelia Renee Smith (Died: June 16, 2020) Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.