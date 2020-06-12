KINGSPORT, TN – There are plenty of fun opportunities to engage your mind with the Kingsport Public Library this summer. Look below to find events for the entire family, hosted by the library.
June Events:
- Lego Family Master Challenge-Theme: Imagine your Story – Send in a photo of your creation and it will be judged on Facebook and our website
- D&D every Monday and Friday @ 4:30 p.m.
- June 11: Scavenger Hunt (Teens)
- June 18 @ 2:00-3:30 p.m.: NASA — Astrobiology Search for Alien Life
- June 16 @ 6:00: Online Trivia — Friends Trivia using Kahoot
- June 23: Wonderland Escape Rooms (2)
- Adult — Queen’s Rose Garden and Family Friendly — Hare’s Tea Party
- June 25: Wonderland Escape Room (Teens)
- June 25 @ 6:00 p.m.: After Hours Book club online (Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine) Online! We will post a Skype link on our Facebook page the day of the event.
July Events:
- Cake Decorating – Theme: Imagine your Story — Send in a photo of your creation and it will be judged on Facebook and our website
- July 2: Blackout Poetry (Teens)
- July 7 @ 6:00 p.m.: Author Talk with Bekah Harris on her new book, The Subtle Art of Standing Still
- July 9: Hamilton Trivia (Teens)
- July 16: Would You Rather? (Teens)
- July 17, 7:00-11:00 a.m.: NASA – Mars Rover 2020 Perseverance Launch Party
- July 21 @ 6:00p.m.: Online Trivia – Disney Trivia using Kahoot
- July 23: Virtual Mario Kart Tournament (Teens)
Other Summer Events:
- Aug 20 @ 2:00-3:30 p.m.: NASA -Exoplanets: What are they, how do we find them?
For more information about Kingsport Public Library summer events, please visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call 423-229-9366 during normal library hours.