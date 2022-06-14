JOHNSON CITY, TN – After three successful festivals under Northeast Tennessee Economic Partnership, Visit Johnson City is excited to be the new hosting body for Meet the Mountains Festival. The 4th Annual Meet the Mountains Festival will be held on August 19 and 20 in Downtown Johnson City at Founders Park.
In past years, the festival has served as an annual coming together of Northeast Tennessee's outdoor recreation community and has acted as a one-stop shop to experience all of the region’s outdoor opportunities. Now under Visit Johnson City, it intends to maintain this tradition but capitalize on the festival’s potential to attract visitors to the region. By increasing awareness of the area’s natural assets and encouraging attendees to live healthy lifestyles, Visit Johnson City knows this festival will increase growth opportunities for the outdoor recreation economy. The ideal results are enhancing the livability and health of the community and attracting visitors to enjoy Northeast Tennessee’s world-class outdoor recreation.
“Visit Johnson City staff have been an integral part of planning since the festival’s inception. When conversations began to transfer ownership, we knew this was an opportunity to create a tourism-driver event needed in Johnson City. In addition, this would allow us to continue promoting our region and outdoor assets on a larger scale,” said Ashley Cavender, Festival Director of Meet the Mountains.
Meet the Mountains Festival creates free, family-friendly, outdoor experiences throughout the region. Through sustainability and wellness efforts, attendees will be exposed to Leave No Trace principles, No Waste initiatives, and a vast array of outdoor experiences in Johnson City and beyond. An estimated 10,000 people attend the two-day festival. Free activities include live music in the amphitheater, zipline, bike course, demo pool, air dog shows, yoga, ropes course, rock wall, and more! There will be a variety of food options on-site, local beer selection, and vendors that encompass air, earth, and water themes.
Visit Johnson City is currently accepting applications for vendors and seeking sponsors to support the festival’s mission. To inquire about these opportunities, please contact Ashley Cavender, Meet the Mountains Festival Director, at mtmfest@visitjohnsoncitytn.com or 423-900-2526.
The mission of Meet the Mountains is to promote Johnson City and the region’s world-class outdoor assets to all. To learn more about Meet the Mountains, go to mtmfest.com.