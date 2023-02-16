The first planning meeting for this year’s Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Book Sale will be held in the library’s Big Spring Room on Monday, Feb. 20.
This year’s book sale is being planned for the weekends of April 28-30 and May 5-7. The annual sale raises funds to be used for additional materials to complement the library collection, event organizers say in a news release.
Volunteers are being sought to help get ready for this year’s fundraiser. Those who would like to help are encouraged to attend the upcoming planning meeting.
Sorting of the numerous book donations will begin March 1 at the book sale’s location on the Greene Valley campus. The sorting will take place weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To access the location, turn onto Route 107 from 11E (North of Walmart). Turn left onto Edens Road, beside the walking bridge over Route 107. Pass the EMS Station on your left; come to top of the hill. Watch for Book Sale signs.
“It is not necessary to be there for the entire time,” organizers note in the release. “We will be happy to explain our process to you, and show you the various rooms where books and media are arranged. Dress warmly as the building is not heated. But we will welcome you ‘warmly!’”
Anyone who has questions about the book sale or how to volunteer for the event are asked to call the Greeneville-Greene County Library at 638-5034.
“The famous Bag Sale will be on May 20. You can help us be ready for this huge endeavor,” organizers add.