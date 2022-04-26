MainStreet: Greeneville is in need of volunteers to help plant flowers in the downtown area this Saturday, April 30.
Plans are to begin at 10 a.m.
Volunteers should bring gloves and a gardening trowel, and meet at the MainStreet: Greeneville office, 310 S. Main St., to pick-up the flowers and a planting location.
“Join in and lend a hand to help plant the flowers in your hometown,” event organizers say. “Please help make a difference by getting involved. Make a morning of it and have some fun. Many hands make light work.”
Families and groups are encouraged to participate as well as individuals.
Volunteers with a pick-up truck are also needed to help transport potting soil to locations.
For more information, call 423-639-7102.