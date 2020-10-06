Public voting for Main Street Greeneville’s 11th annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition is now open.
Vote for your favorite scarecrows, in all categories, at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ScarecrowsBallot or by dropping off your votes to the Main Street office at 310 S. Main Street. Use the Entry Number or display name to cast your vote. There are several categories so pick your favorites.
Voting remains open through Sunday, Oct. 25. There are eight different categories: Residential, group/organization, business or youth. Votes will be tabulated based on the category selected on the entry form.
Seventeen scarecrows are entered in this year’s contest which is sponsored by Broyles General Store, located at 730 West Main St. The winner in each category will receive a $25.00 Broyles General Store gift certificate, a winner’s certificate and bragging rights. Winning entries will be so marked and identified.
One overall winner will be judged virtually by out-of-area judges.
Where are the scarecrows?
The display area includes the eighteen block downtown area known as the Main Street District along with Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School.
Entries may be found at: 510 W Main St; 409 W Main St; multiple entries at 310 S Main St. (Andrew Johnson Complex); AJ Homestead, S Main St; 201 S Main St; 200 S Main St; 129 S Main St; 127 S Main St; 125 W Summer St; 111 N Main St; 124 N Main St; 214 N Main St; 216 N Main St; 104 N College St; and 200 N College St.
All entries will be on display to the public from now to Friday, Nov. 6.
“We are so pleased that the community continues to support this event,” said Mark Stevans, event chairman with Main Street: Greeneville. “Each year the contest attracts new entries including some from outside the district that wish to participate. They do so by bringing their entry downtown. We encourage everyone to come downtown to see the entries and please don’t forget to vote for your favorites via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ScarecrowsBallot.”