Walters State Nights To Be Held Oct. 12-16 At Myers Pumpkin Patch Oct 11, 2022 Jonathan Nash, assistant director for alumni affairs at Walters State, will be on hand to welcome members of the Walters State family to Myers Pumpkin Patch Oct. 12-16. Photo Special to the Sun Myers Pumpkin Patch will host Walters State Nights on Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 16."Join alumni, students, faculty and staff in safely celebrating fall," a Walters State Community College news release states.Tickets are $10 and are good for one night. Tickets include a hayride, access to three corn mazes and a hot dog meal."Bring the family, join us by the fire and enjoy the beautiful view," said Jonathan Nash, assistant director for alumni affairs at Walters State.Eldon and Vera Ann Myers, who first created the Pumpkin Patch as an educational field trip, have long supported Walters State by hosting agricultural students for lab sessions, the release notes.The Myers' s son, Ethan, is a WSCC alumnus, the release adds.Myers Pumpkin Patch is located in Bulls Gap just off I-81 exit 23.Tickets will be available at the Walters State table near the entrance each night.For more information, contact Nash at 423-585-6976.