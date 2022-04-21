Wanda Greene, of Old Tusculum Road, Greeneville, celebrated her 90th birthday on April 11.
She was honored by her family with a birthday party on April 9 at The Kitchen of Grace Meadows in Jonesborough.
Greene is a daughter of the late Doc and Roxie Greene. She has one brother and a sister-in-law, Charles and Fodell Greene; one sister, Mitzi Wilhoit, and several nieces and nephews. She is also the proud pet parent of her cat, Buddy.
She retired from Magnavox of Greeneville after 46 years of service.