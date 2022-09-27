The descendants of the late Sid and Flota (Waddell) Warren gathered for a family reunion on Sept. 17 at Hardin Park. Front row, from left, are Olivia Warren and Aidan Warren. Second row, from left, are Nick Human, Sammy Warren, Angie Warren, Ada Warren Tarlton, Ocean Patterson, Jameason Patterson and Laura Sutton, Back row, from left are Nicci Shipley Nelson, Sharon Warren Ricker, Elijah Ricker, Kathy Shipley, Elizabeth “Beth” Warren Human, Richard “Dicky” Shipley, Christine Warren, Lisa Warren, Judy Warren Ritchie, Tyler Warren and Jason Warren.
The descendants of the late Sid and Flota (Waddell) Warren, of the Sherrill’s Cove/Houston Valley community of southern Greene County, gathered for a family reunion Sept. 17 at Hardin Park.
A number of family members and friends were in attendance for the covered dish meal.
The oldest in attendance at the reunion was Ada Warren Tarlton, 84. The youngest in attendance was 20-month-old Ocean Patterson, who was present with her parents, Jameason Patterson and Laura Sutton, all of Greeneville.
Attendees also included Sharon Warren Ricker, Elijah Ricker, Judy Warren Ritchie, Krystal Turner, Landon Patterson, Chris Tarlton, Lisa Warren, Christine Warren, Jason Warren, Sammy and Angie Warren, Aidan Warren, Olivia Warren, Richard “Dicky” and Kathy Shipley and Nicci Shipley Nelson, all of Greene County.
Out-of-town attendees included Elizabeth “Beth” Warren Human and her son, Nick Human, both of Johnson City; Tyler Warren and Hashuluv Watson, both of Knoxville, and Jerry Stuark, of Sevierville.
Sammy Warren and Tyler Warren played guitar and sang following the meal. In addition, the attendees were treated to a special vocal performance by 9-year-old Olivia Warren, who sang Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.”