Warren Family Reunion

The descendants of the late Sid and Flota (Waddell) Warren gathered for a family reunion on Sept. 17 at Hardin Park. Front row, from left, are Olivia Warren and Aidan Warren. Second row, from left, are Nick Human, Sammy Warren, Angie Warren, Ada Warren Tarlton, Ocean Patterson, Jameason Patterson and Laura Sutton, Back row, from left are Nicci Shipley Nelson, Sharon Warren Ricker, Elijah Ricker, Kathy Shipley, Elizabeth “Beth” Warren Human, Richard “Dicky” Shipley, Christine Warren, Lisa Warren, Judy Warren Ritchie, Tyler Warren and Jason Warren.

 Photo by Hashuluv Watson

