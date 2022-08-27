The 2nd annual Washington County Heritage Fair will place Friday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
The event is being hosted by the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, in partnership with many heritage organizations, and the Jonesborough Visitors Center and Emporium.
“This event’s purpose is to bring local heritage engagement to the public as well as bring together all of the county’s heritage groups,” a news release states.
“Heritage organizations and individuals with specific heritage topic interests will display exhibits on their areas of local interest in the Jonesborough Visitors Center Auditorium, the release explains.
A host of planned activities are schedule during the event:
• A “Living History Timeline” will be displayed throughout the town of Jonesborough’s greenspaces and parks, including artisans, musicians and craftsmen/craftswomen.
• Antique tractors will be showcased in the green space outside the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
• The Heritage Alliance will host two tours of Historic Jonesborough during the event, costing $5 (one on Friday and one on Saturday), and Old Jonesborough Cemetery tour on Saturday, costing $5.
• The Central Christian Church Lawn will be turned into Artisans Village with a basket weaver and chair maker, Herbalachia, and a pottery maker.
• The Sabine Social Society will host colonial dancing and games in front of the Christopher Taylor Cabin.
• Storytelling Park will feature a “History Timeline,” dating from the Colonial Period to World War II. It will also feature information on the Cherokee people, the Overmountain Men and Longhunters, and the Women’s Suffrage movement.
School or homeschool groups are welcome to attend the fair on Sept. 2 during the School Day event, organizers note.