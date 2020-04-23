Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced it will be opening May 1.
The academy will adhere to the regulations of the CDC which includes participants maintaining a distance of six feet apart and a class limit of no more than six students to a class, according to a release. Masks can be worn and gloves will be provided to students.
Washington College Academy, one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics.
The first few weeks of classes include:
- May 2, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. — String Art for Beginners, Jocelyn Jones
- May 5, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. — Hand-Sewing Basics, Sara Walls
- May 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Intro To Blacksmithing, Mike Rose
- My 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Appalachian Heritage Cooking Class, Pete Wyatt
- May 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. — Pleating 101, Sara Walls
- May 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. — Social Media 101: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinteres; Jennifer Rasnake
- May 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Hand Stamped Metal Jewelry For Beginners, Jocelyn Jones
- May 18 & 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Basic Blacksmithing 2 Day Event, Robin Lynch
- May 18 & 19, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Basic Blacksmithing 2 Day Night Event, Robin Lynch
- May 19, 9 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. — Pleating 101, Sara Walls
- May 23, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. — Create Your Own Knight Tabbard With Design, Jennifer Rasnake
- May 26, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m — Pleating 101, Sara Wall
- May 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Basic Blacksmithing 1 Day Class, Robin Lynch
- May 28, 6 p.m. -8p.m. — Stained Glass ( 6 weeks course), Richard & Bill Donohoe
- May 29, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Brainstorming & Marketing, Jennifer Rasnake
- May 29, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. — Batik Basics Fun With Patterns, Shapes, and Color, Day 1 of 2; Heather Jones
- May 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Batik Basics Fun With Patterns, Shapes, and Color, Day 2 of 2; Heather Jones
- May 30, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. — Sewing For Beginners, Jennifer Rasnake
Visit www.wca1780.org for more information about each class and to register and connect on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook! For questions call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.