Washington College Academy has announced a schedule of classes for April and May.
Washington College Academy (WCA) is a historic college campus dating back to 1780 with a tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and to the preservation of some of the classics.
WCA offers a historic backdrop for exploring traditional and non-traditional arts in the following areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced local artisans.
Music Classes are now being offered at Washington College Academy. Registration is available for guitar, fiddle, piano, songwriting, clawhammer banjo, and dulcimer classes.
WCA will host a Yoga Fundraising April 24 at 4 p.m. by instructor Lena McNeese. All proceeds will benefit Ukrainian refugees in Hungary with a local connection.
APRIL WORKSHOPS
- Quilting Fundamentals April 11-14 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.
- Wheel Throwing Basics Starting April 19 then every Tuesday and Thursday Until April 28 from 4-7 p.m.
- Highland Wear Cape: April 21 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Beginning Stained Glass — Copper Foil Method: April 21 through June 2 6-9 p.m., each Thursday for 6 weeks
- Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt: April 23, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Yoga 4 Real Bodies Starting April 26 – May 31st at 5 p.m. each Tuesday for 6 weeks
MAY WORKSHOPS
- Creating Art with Jewelry: May 4, 1-4 p.m.
- Highland Wear Cape: May 5, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Beginners: May 5, noon until 4 p.m.
- Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt: May 7, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Novice: May 12, noon until 4 p.m.
- Hand Sewing Stuffed Animals for Advanced: May 19, noon until 4 p.m.
- Creative Home Interior: How to Decorate Paintable Wallpaper May 20, 6-9 p.m.
- How To Use Your Sewing Machine 101: May 26, 6-9 p.m.
- Art Appreciation: May 27, 7-9 p.m.
- Traditional Flintknapping: May 28 and June 4, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes: May 28 and May 29, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Visit the academy’s website at www.wca1780.org for more information on each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly. The academy is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Those with questions can call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151