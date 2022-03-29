Washington College Academy’s Community Yard Sale will be held April 29 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the front yard and marked areas of the campus of Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts.
The community is invited to participate. Spaces are $10 cash for a spot the day of the sale as part of ongoing fundraising for Harris Hall. Sellers must provide their own tables and set up materials. Sellers can arrive at 6:30 a.m.
WCA will be accepting donations on campus under tents marked for donation by the WCA office or bring donations Monday and Tuesday April 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Clothing donations will not be accepted.
Organizers will pick up donations if individual items weigh less than 35 pounds and can fit in a single load. Call 423-502-0608 to make arrangements.
A rain date will be May 6.