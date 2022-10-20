Washington College Academy’s Fall Craft Festival will return this Saturday, Oct. 22 with more than 50 artisans expected. In this photo from the 2021 festival, artisan Scott Thompson demonstrates handcrafting of wooden spoons and kitchenware.
Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts will host its second annual Fall Craft Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic Washington College Academy campus, located at 116 Doak Lane, in Limestone.
The public is invited to come enjoy “live music, pumpkin painting, face painting, art demonstrations and more,” event organizers say in a news release.
“There will be food and fun for the entire family,” the release adds. “It promises to be a fun day — rain or shine.”
Attendees may eat lunch at the Alumni Cafe, featuring sweet treats, drinks and pizza.
More than 50 artisans are scheduled to be on hand selling their wares, “just in time for Christmas shopping season,” organizers add.
The debut of the Washington College Museum, showcasing 242 years of school history, will also take place during the festival.
The origins of Washington College Academy dates back to 1780, when Samuel Doak, a young Princeton graduate and Presbyterian minister, opened Martin Academy. The log schoolhouse was named after Josiah Martin, then-governor of North Carolina and the school’s chartering agent.
“Students learned and recited lessons from books which Doak acquired during his travels to the more settled Northern states,” museum officials say in a news release.
“In 1795, under the direction of John Sevier and with the permission of President George Washington, Martin Academy was renamed Washington College,” becoming the first school named for the nation’s first president, the release continues. “It was known as the only school of classical learning west of the Allegheny Mountains.”
In 1953, the school’s name was changed to Washington College Academy. The last graduating class at WCA was in 2000.