We at the WCPL are downhearted to announce that as of March 18th at 6 p.m., we will be closing our doors to the public until further notice. Also, in accordance with CDC recommendations, we will be suspending our programs until May 11. We care deeply about our community, and we came to this decision for the safety of both our staff and our patrons.
Although our doors will be closed, staff will still be in the building from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to renew books, answer questions, and any other help we can provide. All materials may be returned in our book and A/V drops. We will strive to provide the best service possible to our patrons during this uncertain time.
You can reach us at the Jonesborough Library by calling (423) 753-1800, or the Gray Library by calling (423) 477-1550.
The library provides several free services that you may access from the comfort of your own home.
O.W.L is our library system’s online catalog for books and renewing items. You can log in using your library card number (no spaces) and your PIN. We initially set your PIN as your last name. Through this website you can see what’s checked out on your account and renew them if needed.
Tennessee READs / Overdrive (Libby) is a free eBook and audiobook service that you can access through any smartphone, tablet, or computer browser. All you need is the number on the back of your library card (no spaces.) If you have any problems logging into your account, we’d be glad to walk you through it over the phone.
TumbleBooks is an eBook service for children. Along with eBooks, they also have interactive story times with story books, read-alongs, and puzzles and games.
Tennessee Electronic Library (TEL) is an electronic resource that includes homework help for all levels of education, test prep, career help, and genealogy resources.
HELP4TN is a free legal and social service resource.
There are links for all of these services on our website homepage at www.wclibrarytn.org, where you can also watch for updates on our situation. We will also update our Facebook page with further information. We will be happy to help any of our patrons over the phone. The staff at the WCPL wishes everyone the best of health and the best of luck during these uncertain times.