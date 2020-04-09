The Washington County Public Library is hosting a virtual "Stay-At-HomeChallenge" through May 31st, a release said.
"Our doors may be closed to the public, but our programming is till going strong!" said Adult Programming Coordinator Allen McCumber in the release. "We're happy to announce our new "Stay-At-Home" challenge group."
Participants will complete set objectives they can easily do in their own homes to earn points toward the challenge, according to the release. The three highest scores will receive a prize, delivered electronically.
To participate, visit facebook.com/groups/wcplstayathome/ to join the group and submit a short registration form found in the group description.
This virtual event will last until May 31st and may include additional pop-up challenges.
For additional information, contact Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.