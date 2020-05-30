Registration is open for the Teen Summer Reading Program at the Washington County Library. All rising 6th-12th graders are welcome to participate in this free program.
The program offers online and take-home events and activities throughout June and July., a release says. Program packets may be picked up at the Jonesborough or Gray libraries starting June. Activities will be completed at home, and participants will join the teen Discord server to talk to other teens and participate in live programs each week.
Compete in the “Battle for the Library” by submitting reading logs, book reviews, & participating in online/at-home programs. Participants are assigned a “House” at registration, and points earned will help the house conquer the Land of Libraria. The winning house will earn prizes at the end of the summer.
Register, submit reading logs, & get our schedule at http://wclibrarytn.readsquared.com/ or at the Jonesborough or Gray Library as part of curbside pickup service beginning June 1. Call ahead so staff can explain the process.
- Teen Book Group Online: June 8 & July 6, 3 p.m. (Discord)
- Teen Writing Group: June 15 & July 13, 3 p.m. (Discord)
- Dungeons & Dragons: June 12, 22, 26, & July 20, 3 p.m. (Roll20/Discord)
- Fractured Fairy Tales: June 10 (Discord) & 11 (Facebook), 3 p.m. (Packet pickup June 1-11)
- Mythical Masks: June 17 (Discord) & 18 (Facebook), 3 p.m. (Packet pickup June 10-18)
- Constellation Creation: June 24 (Discord) & 25 (Facebook), 3 p.m. (Packet pickup June 17)
- Dynamic Dragons: July 8 (Discord) & 9 (Facebook), 3 p.m. (Packet pickup June 24-July 9)
- Heroic Heraldry: July 15 (Discord) & 16 (Facebook), 3 p.m. (Packet pickup July 8-16)
- Enigmatic Escape Room: July 22 (Discord), 3 p.m. (Packet pickup July 15)
Those who can’t attend online events can still read & get take-home packets.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library.
For more info, email aanderson@wclibrarytn.org or call either library: Jonesborough Library: 753-1800; Gray Library: 477-1550.