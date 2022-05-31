The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will host “Dinner on the Diners” June 25 in Jonesborough.
The event will allow visitors to enjoy an elegant meal aboard one of the WVR vintage dining cars, the Moultrie and the Clinchfield 100, which are on display at the museum. Organizers note in a news release that the dining cars are on static display in the rail yard and will not move during the dining event.
The museum is located at 208 Spring St., in Jonesbough, in the former Southern Railway train depot.
The meal will be followed by stories from an authentic railroad storyteller.
“We will also have train songs by the Trunk Monkes,” organizers say in the release. “This unique opportunity allows young and old alike to relive a bygone era.”
Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:45 p.m. Diners may choose a table for two or four. Parties with fewer than four will be seated with other diners.
Participants must pick a seating time and an entrée option when purchasing tickets, the release notes. The dining options are oven-fried chicken, spiral-sliced ham, or vegetarian pasta primavera made with corkscrew pasta and accompanied by garden fresh vegetables. The chicken and ham entrees will be served with rosemary roasted potatoes, green beans and salad. All meals include a dessert selection from an assortment of cakes.
Tickets are $56 per person and are available at the Jonesborough Visitors’ Center, located at 117 Boone St., or by calling 423-753-1010, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.jonesboroughtn.org. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Refunds are not available.
Proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the restoration program of Watauga Valley’s historic rail passenger cars, and to fund new exhibits and educational experiences at the Chuckey Depot Museum, event organizers say in the news release.
Due to limited parking at the rail yard, all patrons will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E. Main St., and be shuttled a short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge. Please dress casually for comfort while boarding, dining, and listening to the storytelling.
“The Moultrie reflects the golden years of passenger train travel,” the release says. “Originally owned by the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, it operated between New York City and Miami until 1971.
“In 1971, Amtrak took over passenger train operations on the ACL and operated it until 1982,” the release adds.
Purchased by the WVRHS&M in 1989, the Moultrie was mechanically upgraded and its interior restored.
“The Clinchfield 100 began its long life in 1911 when it was built by the Pullman Company for the ACL as Coach 964,” the release says. “In 1929, it was rebuilt as a dining car and renamed the Orlando. It operated between Washington, DC and Miami for the next 40 years.
“It was purchased in 1951 by the Clinchfield Railroad, headquartered in Erwin, where it was used as an executive car for another 32 years, including service on the locally famous CSX Santa Train out of Kingsport.
“The WVRHS&M bought Car 100 in 2013, completely restored it, and renamed it the Clinchfield. In 2019, it once again served as the official Santa car on the CSX Santa Train after a 37-year absence. The Clinchfield 100 just turned 111 years old,” the release says.
“Both cars were built before the American with Disabilities Act, and due to their historic significance and age, they are exempt from ADA Compliance requirements. Please consider suitability when ordering tickets,” the release adds.