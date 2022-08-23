A one-day train excursion in Western North Carolina is being sponsored by the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 17. The train ride will be aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in Bryson City, N.C. Chartered bus rides are available from Johnson City to the train depot.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the fall season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars,” officials say in a news release.
“The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad,” the release continues. “The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges.
“Our scenic rail excursion takes us from the historic depot in Bryson City, N.C., through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains, and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
Passengers have two options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot, the release notes. They may either ride a chartered tour bus out of Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, N.C.