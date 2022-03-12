Who doesn’t love watermelon? But, did you know that watermelon is a nutrient-dense food according to The Food & Drug Administration?

What are nutrient-dense foods? They are foods and beverages that contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other beneficial substances. They are naturally lean or low in saturated fat and have little to no added saturated fat, sugars, refined starches and sodium. Other examples of nutrient-dense foods are beans and peas, skim or low-fat dairy, other fruits, lean meats and poultry, seafood, unsalted nuts and seeds, vegetables and whole grains.

Watermelon is a Lycopene leader with 12.7 mg per two cups, diced. Studies are inconsistent in research as to the benefit of consuming lycopene from food or supplements during randomized controlled trials.

Below are recipes found on the National Watermelon Board website at www.watermelon.org, to involve your kids. They would be great at any function or party, for kids or adults.

KIDS CHARCUTERIE SNACK BOARD

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Ingredients

Watermelon, cubed, balled, wedges, sticks, cutouts, and/or skewers

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, halved

Ham and cheese pinwheels

Sliced veggies of choice (we used cucumbers, carrots, sweet peppers and celery)

Sliced fruit of choice

Pretzels, crackers, etc.

Small bowl of candy (optional)

Instructions

Prepare all ingredients, chop veggies, cut out watermelon, slice fruit, make sandwiches.

Arrange all ingredients on a large board or platter.

Serve and enjoy!

WATERMELON KEBOBS

Ingredients

18 1-inch cubes seedless watermelon

Watermelon, cut into sticks

6 cubes smoked turkey breast

6 cubes cheddar cheese

6 coffee stirrers or beverage straws

Instructions

Cut watermelon, turkey and cheese in cubes and skewer on stirrers or straws.

WATERMELON CUPCAKES

Ingredients

8 cupcake shaped pieces of seedless watermelon

8 cupcake liners

2 cups yogurt of choice or frosting

Dash sprinkles for garnish

Instructions

Place the liners in an 8-cup cupcake tin.

Cut 3-inch thick slices of seedless watermelon. Cut round cupcake sized pieces from the slices. Put a watermelon ‘cupcake’ in each liner.

Place a dollop of frosting on each cupcake.

Decorate as desired with sprinkles.

