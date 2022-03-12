Who doesn’t love watermelon? But, did you know that watermelon is a nutrient-dense food according to The Food & Drug Administration?
What are nutrient-dense foods? They are foods and beverages that contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other beneficial substances. They are naturally lean or low in saturated fat and have little to no added saturated fat, sugars, refined starches and sodium. Other examples of nutrient-dense foods are beans and peas, skim or low-fat dairy, other fruits, lean meats and poultry, seafood, unsalted nuts and seeds, vegetables and whole grains.
Watermelon is a Lycopene leader with 12.7 mg per two cups, diced. Studies are inconsistent in research as to the benefit of consuming lycopene from food or supplements during randomized controlled trials.
Below are recipes found on the National Watermelon Board website at www.watermelon.org, to involve your kids. They would be great at any function or party, for kids or adults.
KIDS CHARCUTERIE SNACK BOARD
Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board
Ingredients
Watermelon, cubed, balled, wedges, sticks, cutouts, and/or skewers
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, halved
Ham and cheese pinwheels
Sliced veggies of choice (we used cucumbers, carrots, sweet peppers and celery)
Sliced fruit of choice
Pretzels, crackers, etc.
Small bowl of candy (optional)
Instructions
Prepare all ingredients, chop veggies, cut out watermelon, slice fruit, make sandwiches.
Arrange all ingredients on a large board or platter.
Serve and enjoy!
WATERMELON KEBOBS
Ingredients
18 1-inch cubes seedless watermelon
Watermelon, cut into sticks
6 cubes smoked turkey breast
6 cubes cheddar cheese
6 coffee stirrers or beverage straws
Instructions
Cut watermelon, turkey and cheese in cubes and skewer on stirrers or straws.
WATERMELON CUPCAKES
Ingredients
8 cupcake shaped pieces of seedless watermelon
8 cupcake liners
2 cups yogurt of choice or frosting
Dash sprinkles for garnish
Instructions
Place the liners in an 8-cup cupcake tin.
Cut 3-inch thick slices of seedless watermelon. Cut round cupcake sized pieces from the slices. Put a watermelon ‘cupcake’ in each liner.
Place a dollop of frosting on each cupcake.
Decorate as desired with sprinkles.