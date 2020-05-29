Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts has announced its reopening to the public, but we will adhere to the regulations of the CDC, which includes social distancing of six feet apart and no more than six participants to a class. Masks can be worn, and gloves will be given out to students, a release says.
Washington College Academy, one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and nontraditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.
Age Limit on Classes is 16 years or older, unless specified otherwise.
- June 1 & 2, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Basic Blacksmithing, two day class
- June 1 & 2, 6-9 p.m. Basic Blacksmithing, two day night class
- June 2, 9 a.m. – noon Hand Sewing Basics
- June 3, 17 & 24, 1-4 p.m. Public Speaking
- June 5, 7-9 p.m. An Evening of Art with Dr. George Blanks
- June 6, 9 a.m.-noon Create Your Own Costume/Cosplay Cloak
- June 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Treasures of Greeneville
- June 8, 10 & 12, 5-8 p.m. Hand Building Basics in Clay/ Coil Method, open to adults and students age 15 or older
- June 9, 9 a.m.-noon Hand Sewing Basics
- June 12, 19 & 26, 1-4 p.m. Intro to Writing
- June 13, Forged Animal Heads
- June 16, 9 a.m.-noon Hand Sewing Basics
- June 15, 17 & 19 5-8 p.m. Hand Building Basics In Clay/ Slab Method
- June 23, 9 a.m.–noon Pleating 101
- June 26, 5-8 p.m. & June 27, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Flowers In Batik
- June 30, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. 1 Day Basic Blacksmithing Class
- June 30, 9 a.m.-noon Pleating 101
- July 3, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Making A Coin Ring
- July 6, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. 1 Day Basic Blacksmithing Class
- July 11, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Intro to Blacksmithing
- July 7, 9 a.m.- noon Pleating 101
- July 24 & 25, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Batik as A Fine Art
Visit www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register.
For questions call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.