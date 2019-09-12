wcabs.jpg

Washington College Academy School for Arts and Crafts has formed a new Blacksmith Club. Members work with Robin Lynch, a certified blacksmith and instructor, to learn basics of forging and shaping metal. The club meets on the fourth Sunday monthly at 1:30 p.m. at WCA’s Pence/Greybeal building. Meetings are open to the public, and there is no cost to join. WCA is at 116 Doak Lane in Limestone.

 Special To The Sun