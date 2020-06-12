Washington College Academy School of Arts and Crafts invites you to our Open House June 28, from 1:30-4:30 p.m, a release says.
Looking to learn something new or rekindle that love for a creative passion you once had? Washington College Academy has talented artists that will be teaching things from ceramics, blacksmithing, sewing, cosplay, stained glass, drawing, writing and more, the release says. There will be live demos, tours of the historic campus, live music, refreshments, and much more.
Washington College Academy is located at 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681. For more information call 423-257-5151.
Please adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines while on WCA grounds.