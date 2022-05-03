Washington College Academy will present "Painting en Plein Air" with artist Jeremy Sams.
The three-day course will be held May 13-15. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
"Both Friday and Saturday will have a different focus," a news release says. "Sunday will be painting together as a larger group working on techniques and focus from the first two sessions."
The cost of the painting workshop is $125.
For more information, visit the Washington College Academy website at https://www.wca1780.com/ or call 423-257-5151.
WCA is located at 116 Doak Lane in Limestone.