West Greene Class Of 1971 Held 50th Year Reunion

The West Greene Class of 1971 held a 50th year reunion. The reunion was enjoyed by all! The class expressed thanks to teachers Chamie Bible Rominger and Danny Gaby for attending. Front the left, front row, are Becky Douthat, Mary Cansler Jones, Janie Holt Fincher, Brenda Kirk Johnson, Kathryn Tucker Boyd,LuAnne Douthat Fantasia,Janet Pruitt Wampler. Second row from the left are Eddie Brown, Richard Wisecarver, Deborah Dean Holloway, Nancy Sauceman Justis, Louise Laster Rhea, Darlene Majors Moore, Larry Hurley, Phyllis Jordan Habberstad, Emily Hurst Loveday, Cathy Creech McCurry. Third row from the left are Teacher Danny Gaby, Gary Johnson,Sonny Harmon, Carroll Blazer, Donnie Bible,Joe Kilday, Ronnie McCurry, Eddie Gorman, Terry Hartman, Teacher Charmie Bible Rominger and Junior Shipley.