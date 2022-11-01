The West Greene High School Class of 1982 celebrated their 40th reunion on Sept. 9. The gathering was held in the school cafeteria where the classmates and their guests were treated to a catered meal from Buddy’s BBQ. Following the meal, attendees enjoyed the West Greene-South Greene football game, with the Buffaloes claiming “The Milk Can.” Classmates in attendance were, front row, from left, Margie Hicks Gross, Ellen Smelcer Partin, Vonda Phillips Shelton, Penny Horne and Jan Bible. Second row, from left, are Sara Easterly, Patsy Ragon Renner, Pam Collins Freeman and Sandy Beets. Third row, from left, are Robin Scudgington Dean, Angi Carter Brown, Regina Cornett Nutter, Carol Cogburn Susong and Paula Gail Smith Chandler. Fourth row, from left, are Debbie Kite Gass, Shari Weems Cook and Karen Parks McGaha. Fifth row, from left, are Rick Fannon and Keith Paxton. Six row, from left, are Richie Hensley, John Sapp and Doug Renner. Seventh row, from left, are Bruce Hartman, Jeff Johnson and John Styles.
Faculty and staff in attendance at the WGHS Class of 1982 reunion were, front row, from left, Connie Wells, Glenna Kramer, and Billy Joe Wilds. Second row, from left, are Dana Norton, Larry Bible, James Sauceman and Vivian Franklin. Back row, from left, are Dorothy Overholt and Lynda Edwards.
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 celebrated their 40th reunion on Sept. 9. The gathering was held in the school cafeteria where the classmates and their guests were treated to a catered meal from Buddy’s BBQ. Following the meal, attendees enjoyed the West Greene-South Greene football game, with the Buffaloes claiming “The Milk Can.” Classmates in attendance were, front row, from left, Margie Hicks Gross, Ellen Smelcer Partin, Vonda Phillips Shelton, Penny Horne and Jan Bible. Second row, from left, are Sara Easterly, Patsy Ragon Renner, Pam Collins Freeman and Sandy Beets. Third row, from left, are Robin Scudgington Dean, Angi Carter Brown, Regina Cornett Nutter, Carol Cogburn Susong and Paula Gail Smith Chandler. Fourth row, from left, are Debbie Kite Gass, Shari Weems Cook and Karen Parks McGaha. Fifth row, from left, are Rick Fannon and Keith Paxton. Six row, from left, are Richie Hensley, John Sapp and Doug Renner. Seventh row, from left, are Bruce Hartman, Jeff Johnson and John Styles.
Photo Special to the Sun
Faculty and staff in attendance at the WGHS Class of 1982 reunion were, front row, from left, Connie Wells, Glenna Kramer, and Billy Joe Wilds. Second row, from left, are Dana Norton, Larry Bible, James Sauceman and Vivian Franklin. Back row, from left, are Dorothy Overholt and Lynda Edwards.