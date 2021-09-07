WGHS Class of 1971

West Greene High School class of 1970 held its 50th-Plus 1 Year class reunion on Aug. 27. Front row from the left are Wanda Key Foulds, Lucille Sherlin Renner, Kathy Douthat Adams, Mary Anne Masoner Riddle, Linda Smith Hartman, Anne Keifer Tinker, Scarlett Lee Church and Leanna Bible Scheel. Back row from the left are Billy Marshall, Darlene Greenlee Lamb, Rick Wisecarver, Ann Lamb Hixson, Tom Lane, Susan Hartman, Lynn Miller, Gary Johnson, Randall Lowe, Sammy Doud, Bobby Williams, Lanny Dean and Reece Baughard.

 Photo Special To The Sun

The West Greene High School class of 1970 held its 50th-Plus 1 Year class reunion on Aug. 27 at the Clyde Austin 4H Center Lodge.

In September 1966, McDonald High School and Mosheim High School combined to form West Greene High School. The 1970 graduating class was the first freshman class at West Greene High School.

Thirty-three classmates and their guests attended the event.

A wonderful dinner was provided by the 4H Lodge.

A beautiful memorial table was displayed with pictures to honor deceased classmates.

There was also a memorabilia table, a picture video slideshow and music of the 70s.

