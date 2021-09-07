The West Greene High School class of 1970 held its 50th-Plus 1 Year class reunion on Aug. 27 at the Clyde Austin 4H Center Lodge.
In September 1966, McDonald High School and Mosheim High School combined to form West Greene High School. The 1970 graduating class was the first freshman class at West Greene High School.
Thirty-three classmates and their guests attended the event.
A wonderful dinner was provided by the 4H Lodge.
A beautiful memorial table was displayed with pictures to honor deceased classmates.
There was also a memorabilia table, a picture video slideshow and music of the 70s.