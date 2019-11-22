DSCF1067.JPG

West Greene High School class of 1969 held its 50th class reunion with 55 total in attendance, including 25 classmates. Faculty attending were Ben Hankins, Charmie Bible Rominger, Linda Edwards and Bobbie and Evelyn Bell Carter. Pictured, seated, from left are: Patricia Johnson Hale, Patricia Clowers, Nellie Cox Bowers, Shirley Gentry Sentelle, Betty Jeffers Williams, Barbara Shelton Holt, Kathy Glasscock Bible and Mildred Lawson Hawkins. In the second row are: Tommy Knight, Sharon Henry Collins, Rita Wallace Carter, Diane Jones Taylor, Nancy Sherlin Causey, Bennie Walton King, Brenda Dean Swatzell, Lynda Glasscock Klepper, Marsha Brackens Crum and Anne McCamy Roline. In the third row are Donnie Hipps, Mike Johnson, Billy Ridley, Jerry Knight, Ray Landers, Marvin Shelton and Martha Cansler Myers. Remembered were 10 deceased classmates: Scott Ailshie, Alfred Berryhill, Rickey Bowers, Rebecca Combs Blankenship, Linda Cox Williams, Archie Douthat, Mickey Hartman, Johnny Keasling, Neal Matthews and Brenda Ricker Bowers.

 Special To The Sun