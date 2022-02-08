West Greene Middle School’s homecoming candidates were honored with a tea and luncheon at the school in December. The event was coordinated by Brown Springs Baptist Church and included a decorated setting with food and punch. “The school expresses great thanks and appreciation to Brown Springs Baptist Church and the ladies of the church for their support of the first WGMS Homecoming Tea,” school administration wrote in a recent announcement. Homecoming candidates included, as pictured all together, in the front row from left to right. Alexis Pierce, Kaylee Gulley, Bailey Mattelig, Zoe Kesterson, Vivianna Malik, Journey Lamons, Aubree Everett, Morgan Solomon and Nevaeh Fillers. In the back, from left to right are Kiera Bailey, Lylian Park, Mckensie Morrison, Janie Lawson, Cassidy Hill, Addison Peters, Ariel Piatt, Alexia Whitson and Alexis Cutshall. Women from Brown Springs Baptist Church, pictured from left, are Lori Fannon, Becca Long, Aleshia Elkins and Ellen Myers. Homecoming for WGMS was Dec. 9.
Latest e-Edition