Whaley Recognized By Ruritan Jul 2, 2020 Charter Member W.H. (Howard) Whaley was recently recognized for 54 years of perfect attendance with the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club. He is pictured receiving his pin from 2019 Davy Crockett District Governor Michael Gregg. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN