Upcoming Events At Greeneville-Greene County Public Library
2020 Book Sale Coming Soon! — The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library Annual Book Sale will be held this year on Friday April 24, and Saturday April 25; Friday May 1, and Saturday, May 2; and on Saturday May 16. The first weekend, books are priced at $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. The second weekend, books are half-price and the last Saturday is the $2 bag sale. The Book Sale has a new location this year at 159 Edens Road in Tusculum. Mark your calendars now to attend the Book Sale and support the library!
Book Sale Donations — The library accepts donations for this year’s book sale anytime the library is open. We gladly accept donations of books, magazines, CDs, and DVDs. If you have a large amount to donate and need assistance, please call the library at 638-5034.
Tuesday Storytime — Children’s Storytime is canceled until further notice.