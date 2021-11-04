Story Time at the Library – Join the library for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend. Stories, activities, crafts.
Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All library services are available during these hours, including the public computers. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff will make accommodations for patrons as needed. .
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library is open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff can also be reached by phone onTuesday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.