Story Time — Story time is Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting - The Greeneville/Greene County Library board of trustees will meet Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend. Call the library to request a Zoom meeting invitation.
Public Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is now open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library will continue to be closed on Saturdays for the time being. Face coverings are preferred.
T. Elmer Cox Library Hours – The Cox Library is now open to the public Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Library staff can also be reached by phone on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring donations to the main library any time the library is open.