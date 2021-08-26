Story Time at the Library – Join us for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend. Stories, activities, crafts. See you then!
Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All library services are available during these hours. Come see us!
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library is now open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Library staff can also be reached by phone on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Labor Day – The library will be closed Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.