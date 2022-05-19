The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library would like to thank everyone who came out to the library’s book sale over the past few weekends.
We appreciate the community’s ongoing support of the library. Please don’t forget the library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open. We are already looking forward to another great book sale in the spring of 2023!
The following is some news and upcoming library events:
• Library Closed Saturday – The library will be closed this Saturday, May 21 due to street closures and Iris Festival-related activities. The library will reopen Monday morning, May 23 at 8 a.m.
• Story Time – Please join us for story time on Tuesday morning, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. We look forward to seeing you!
• Summer Reading Program – The library’s Summer Reading Program begins this year on Tuesday, May 31 and continues through June. On Tuesday mornings between 9:30 and 11:30 am, program participants will be able to visit with special guests, listen to stories, participate in hands-on activities, and check out new books. To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org or go to http://ggcpl.readsquared.com. We are excited to see everyone this summer!
For more information about the library, visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements. The main library is located at 210 N. Main St.