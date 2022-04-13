Book Sale – The library’s annual Book Sale will begin the weekend of April 22-24. Book prices the first weekend will be $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. The second weekend of the book sale will be April 29-May 1, when books are half-price. The last weekend of the book sale is May 13-15, which is the $3 bag sale. Book sale hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays noon until 5 p.m.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
Good Friday & Easter Weekend – The library will be closed Friday and Saturday for the Easter holiday. The library will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.
IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for 20 cents per page.
Story Time – The library hosts story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.