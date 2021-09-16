Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All library services are available during these hours. Face coverings are required to enter the building. Library staff will make accommodations for patrons who are unable to comply with the mask requirement. Come see us or give us a call.
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library is open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter the building. Library staff can also be reached by phone on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Story Time at the Library – Join us for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend. Stories, activities, crafts. See you then!
Library Book Sale – The library book sale has been postponed for now due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and illnesses in the region. Donations for the book sale are still welcome at the library anytime the library is open.