Story Time with Santa! – Santa will be making a stop at the library on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. to read stories, pass out presents, and take photos with children. Make plans to bring the little ones. Other special Christmas-themed story times are planned for Dec. 7 and 21. Story time is always Tuesday morning at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend.
Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is currently open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All library services are available during these hours, including the public computers. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff will make accommodations for patrons as needed. Come in or call.
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library is currently open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff can also be reached by phone on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Christmas and New Year Closings – The main library will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The library will then be closed the week after Christmas and will reopen Jan. 3.
The Cox Library will be closed for the holidays beginning Dec. 21 and will reopen Jan. 4.