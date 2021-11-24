Story Time at the Library – Come to the library for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend. There will be stories, activities and crafts.
Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All library services are available during these hours, including the public computers. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff will make accommodations for patrons as needed.
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library is open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff can also be reached by phone onTuesday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Thanksgiving Closings – The main library will be closed Nov. 25-Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 29. The Cox Library will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving and will reopen on Dec. 1.