Library Is Open! – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All library services are available during these hours. Come see us!
Tuesday Story Time at the Library – Join us for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend. See you then!
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library will reopen on Wednesday, July 28. Operating hours will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Research services are still available by calling the Cox Library during open hours, or patrons may submit queries through the Cox website, www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Library Book Sale – The annual Library Book Sale has been rescheduled for last weekend of September and the first two weekends in October this year. Specific dates, times, and the location will be advertised later this summer. The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year.
For more information about the library, please call 638-5034or visit the library’s website at ggcpl.org. Find the Greeneville Greene County Public Library on Facebook and “like” and follow the page for updates and announcements. The library is located at 210 N. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37745.