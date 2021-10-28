Story Time at the Library – Join us for story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome to attend. Stories, activities, crafts. See you then!
Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All library services are available during these hours, including the public computers. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff will make accommodations for patrons as needed. Come see us or give us a call.
T. Elmer Cox Library – The Cox Library is open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Face coverings are preferred. Library staff can also be reached by phone onTuesday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.