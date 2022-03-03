IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for 20 cents per page.
Story Time – The library hosts story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.
The Book Sale is Coming – The library will be hosting a Book Sale “Pre-Sale” this month. Mark your calendars for March 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and March 13 from noon until 5 p.m. Visit the library’s Facebook page or stop by the library for more information.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.